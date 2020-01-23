Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brightworth lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 195,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $162.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,987. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $164.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

