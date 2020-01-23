Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 211,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.69. 2,369,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,489. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $134.46 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

