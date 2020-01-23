Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,522,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,386,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,877. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

