Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,771 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

