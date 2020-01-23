Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brightworth raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 23,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 59,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,458,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.