Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average is $157.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

