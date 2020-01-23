Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.75. 6,100,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.