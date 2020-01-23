Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Booking by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

BKNG traded down $7.04 on Thursday, hitting $1,993.20. 368,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,604. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,023.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,963.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

