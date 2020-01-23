Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Iqvia by 842.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

