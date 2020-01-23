Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5814 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

