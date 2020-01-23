Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 313.3% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,641,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,605. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.71. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.95.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

