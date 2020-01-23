Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,350 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $7,730,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,515. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.