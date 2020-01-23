Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 763.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,386,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,295,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,222,000 after acquiring an additional 876,371 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,195,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,008 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.87. 13,182,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,875,409. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

