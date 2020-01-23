TENA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,786.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. TENA has a market cap of $44,620.00 and $2,786.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. During the last week, TENA has traded 65.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.62 or 0.03007518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00199648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

