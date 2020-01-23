Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $999.80 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $785.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596,675 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,825 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 242,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

TME stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion and a PE ratio of 74.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

