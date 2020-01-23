TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0386

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. TenX has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenX has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges including Neraex, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.03075172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00125937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,652,012 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bit-Z, OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Huobi, BigONE, Neraex, COSS, BitBay, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.