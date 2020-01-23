Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.18 Million

Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will report sales of $615.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.72 million and the lowest is $610.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $519.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

NYSE:TER opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

