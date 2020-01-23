Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.96 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.86-0.96 EPS.

NYSE:TER traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.02. 7,729,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

