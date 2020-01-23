Terra Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Terra has a market capitalization of $53.53 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.03093243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00203518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00126076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.