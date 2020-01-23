Terracoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $152.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Terracoin has a market cap of $790,286.00 and $152.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,374.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.04003262 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00778403 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000607 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

