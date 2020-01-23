Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

