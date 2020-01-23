Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.96-1.14 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.96-1.14 EPS.

TXN opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.21. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Instruments to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.41.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

