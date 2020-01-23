Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Nomura

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Nomura from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.93.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.93. The stock had a trading volume of 136,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,769. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

