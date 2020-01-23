Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 994,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,769. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average of $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 368,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

