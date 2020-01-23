Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 994,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average of $124.21. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,351,000 after acquiring an additional 215,695 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after acquiring an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

