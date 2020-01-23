Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $164.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $164.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 289.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,154 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

