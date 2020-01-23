Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66.43 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $66.43 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00018575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

