Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other segments.

