Thar Token (THAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $894.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $117,919.00 and approximately $894.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thar Token has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thar Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thar Token alerts:

999 (999) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026424 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006182 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000541 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.