The Coca-Cola (KO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect The Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

