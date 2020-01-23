The Sage Group (LON:SGE) PT Raised to GBX 725

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded The Sage Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 685 ($9.01).

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 760.49 ($10.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 739.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 727.52. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.30.

In related news, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total value of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82). Also, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149,000 ($196,001.05). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $35,440,057.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

