The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 820 ($10.79) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 770 ($10.13). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital downgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 690 ($9.08).

The Sage Group stock traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 754 ($9.92). 1,870,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.03. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 739.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 727.52.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £149,000 ($196,001.05). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total value of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $35,440,057.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

