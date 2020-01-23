The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $27.75. 4,242,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at $497,194.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in The Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 9.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,391,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,464,000 after buying an additional 286,237 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 5.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,086,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,334,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares during the period.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.