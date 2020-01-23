THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $9,747.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, LATOKEN and Kucoin. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000107 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001281 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,549,280,855 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, LBank, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

