Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

TMO traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $334.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.90 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

