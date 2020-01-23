Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TMO opened at $340.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $235.90 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

