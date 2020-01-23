Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $9.39 million and $1.45 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007467 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

