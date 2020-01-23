Thingschain (TIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,194.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a total market cap of $17,600.00 and approximately $8,194.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052206 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00073991 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,486.41 or 1.00346568 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034914 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

