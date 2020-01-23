THORChain (RUNE) Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, THORChain has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $12.64 million and $547,883.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.02994530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,191,365 tokens.

THORChain's official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. THORChain's official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

