Thore Cash (TCH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $33,383.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $40,196.00 and $33,383.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00639502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008112 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00032222 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

