ThoreCoin Price Hits $1,633.39 on Top Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $141.59 million and $191,359.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $1,633.39 or 0.19407741 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.03095039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

