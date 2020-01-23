Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 144.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $678,069.00 and approximately $16,438.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.13 or 0.05641700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00127825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

