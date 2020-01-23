Tierion (TNT) Reaches Market Cap of $18.52 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $18.52 million and $703,009.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

