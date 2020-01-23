TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. TigerCash has a market cap of $138,378.00 and approximately $15.65 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One TigerCash token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.48 or 0.02750474 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

