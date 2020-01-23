TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,891 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $308,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,255,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $292,935,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

