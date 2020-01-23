TokenClub Price Reaches $0.0096 on Exchanges (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, TokenClub has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $1.24 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05569766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128370 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

TokenClub is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com.

TokenClub can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, OKEx, CoinBene and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

