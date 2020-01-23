TokenPay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,505.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.51 million and $123,505.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052602 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073635 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,310.53 or 0.99963558 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034973 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001701 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,830,316 coins and its circulating supply is 16,633,769 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

