TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (TOELY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $58.31.

Separately, Mizuho raised TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

