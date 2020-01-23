TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

Get TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR alerts:

About TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers latex, nitrile, thermoplastic elastomer, cast polyethylene, vinyl, and polyisoprene surgical gloves. It also produces and sells concentrate latex, formers, chemicals, chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.