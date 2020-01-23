Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Increased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,540 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,356,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,340,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,559.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 571,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 561,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after buying an additional 509,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CSFB lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.50. 820,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,460. The company has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

